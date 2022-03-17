Jenna Bush Hager declares 'let's swim' in adorable vacation photo with her daughters The star is enjoying some family time away from Today

Jenna Bush Hager is making the most of her break from hosting duties and delighted fans with a sneak peek at what she has been up to.

The Today show star has been absent this week and it looks as though she's having great fun with her family.

The mom-of-three shared a photo on Instagram stories in which she was wearing a strapless swimsuit and hugging her daughters, Mila and Poppy.

She captioned the happy snapshot: "Let's swim," and they all looked ready for some fun.

Jenna has been missed during her break, during which time she's been replaced with Kelly Rowland, but she's clearly enjoying some quality time with her kids and husband.

Jenna and her girls were ready for the pool

The host certainly looked relaxed in the makeup-free image and fans commented on her appearance, saying how adorable the post was.

Jenna has been inundated with compliments of late after revealing she's been on a wellness journey to prioritize her health.

Her co-star Hoda Kotb recently took a moment to praise her lifestyle change on their show.

Jenna has made her health a priority

Jenna then revealed: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

When quizzed on what she's been doing, Jenna replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out. I work out with an awesome woman named Amanda. Donna joins me sometimes.

"Donna is a great inspiration. She gets up at the crack of dawn and meets me. We have another friend that comes too, sometimes."

She then added: "Here's the other thing – anybody who has either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies during the pandemic, it just takes time.

"My body isn't 18 anymore. I had three babies and it's going to look this way…allow yourself the time."

