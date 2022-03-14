Where is Jenna Bush Hager on Today? Hoda Kotb gets new famous co-star The Today show star has taken some time off work

Jenna Bush Hager is a familiar face on Today's Fourth Hour alongside Hoda Kotb, but was noticeably absent on Monday's show.

Instead, Hoda sat alongside Kelly Rowland at the start of the week.

Kelly looked incredible dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit as she made her Today hosting debut, and looked like she was having a great time too both in front of the camera and backstage with Hoda, in footage shared on social media ahead of the show.

"It's like coming home," she told the mom-of-two at the start of the show, referring to just how many times she's appeared on the NBC News show as a guest.

While no explanation was given as where Jenna was, she was likely enjoying a well-deserved break with her family.

Jenna is a doting mom to three young children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, who she shares with husband Henry Hager.

Kelly Rowland kept Jenna Bush Hager's seat warm on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna

The daughter of George W. Bush joined the Today family in 2009 as a contributor and anchor, and later replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour alongside Hoda in 2019.

The TV star is a fan favorite on the show and has a popular reading segment, Reading with Jenna, where she selects a new book as part of a virtual book club with fans.

Today with Hoda & Jenna has seen many guest hosts come on to fill in for both stars over the years. The NBC show is incredibly popular and viewers enjoy the close friendships that the stars have both on and off-air.

Jenna Bush Hager has likely taken time off to spend it with her young family

They have been there for each other during both happy and sad times, and Jenna recently supported Hoda live on air as she announced her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda and Jenna, meanwhile, were there to greet their good friend and co-star Bobbie Thomas as she returned to the show for the first time since her husband's death.

