Jenna Bush Hager admits to "really big mistake" during candid discussion with Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager was conflicted as she discussed with her co-star Hoda Kotb a controversial question on their show.

The two stars debated back and forth during their "Poll Positions" segment, where viewers weigh in on different topics with a wide range of opinions.

For their latest edition, the two stars discussed a popular travel etiquette debate, whether people should take off their shoes or leave them on while on an airplane.

When the question came up, Jenna immediately winced, and as Hoda said: "I say shoes on," her co-star confessed through a sigh of relief: "Shoes off…" though she admitted her confession was embarrassing.

Hoda was quick to question her about the decision, asking: "But what about the bathroom? How do you go?" to which the other host replied that she just puts the shoes back on.

When asked what she would do if she had boots or other shoes that are complicated to be constantly putting on and off, Jenna opened up about a "big mistake" she recently made.

The hilarious back-and-forth

"I made a really big mistake this week," she began recounting. She went on to explain that she just went on a trip to Boston for a photoshoot and decided to wear not the most practical shoes for traveling: high heel boots.

"They hurt so bad," the Today star admitted. "My feet were being squeezed," she continued, to which Hoda replied, "And you can't get them back on!" relating to the tough fashion mishap.

Though they disagreed over travel etiquette, the two couldn't be closer co-stars

The two totally understood one another as they detailed the uncomfortable moment when you're flying and as your feet are getting squeezed they only expand bigger and bigger. That was definitely the case for Jenna, as she admitted that her feet were still hurting even two days later.

The two stars went to reveal what fans and the audience thought of the debate, revealing that 86% of votes sided with Hoda, believing that shoes should definitely stay on while you are on air.

