Jenna Bush Hager's absence on Today show sparks huge reaction from viewers

Jenna Bush Hager has taken a step back from her hosting duties on Today and it's sent some viewers into a tailspin.

The mom-of-one is on a break from the Fourth Hour of the NBC show and has been temporarily replaced with Kelly Rowland.

But social media chat surrounding the success of the new duo has left many viewers panicking that the move is permanent.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram account shared a sweet selection of photos of Hoda Kotb and Kelly having a blast on set.

"Never a dull moment when @kellyrowland is here," the caption read, as fans immediately began chiming in saying the pair had a great connection.

However, one fan added: "Kelly is a breath of fresh air! Happy for Jenna in her decision to leave the show - wish her all happiness/joy in her next chapter."

Jenna has been temporarily replaced by Kelly Rowland

Her comment was met with concern from fans who asked if she was actually going for good, and they were worried she'd been replaced.

"Jenna left the show? When??" wrote one, while another said: "I miss Jenna," and others asked: "Where is Jenna?"

There were many who complimented Kelly on her hosting abilities, however, and said: "Have loved Kelly Rowland, I want her to be my friend too. She's so real and inspirational. Y'all are great together."

Jenna has been spending time with her family

Jenna hasn't left Today though, and while they haven't addressed why she's away, she's likely to be spending time with her family.

She is a doting mom to three young children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, who she shares with husband Henry Hager.

This also isn't the only time Kelly has been a stand-in for Jenna. When she rejoined the show this time, she referenced just how many times she has been a guest host when she said: "It's like coming home."

