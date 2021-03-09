Shania Twain's fans stunned by bedroom inside $13million home The singer shared a video from the room

Shania Twain owns some of the most incredible homes in Switzerland, Canada and Las Vegas, but it's her Bahamas property that we can't get over.

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer shared a video from one of the bedrooms inside on Instagram, and her fans were blown away.

Many took to the comments section, with one writing: "Her house. Oh my gosh!," while another added: "What a beautiful home! The beach sounds amazing right about now! Wish I were there!"

SEE: The most epic celebrity homes seen during lockdown REVEALED

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain films inside beautiful bedroom

The footage shows Shania making her bed – a white wooden style with cream baroque bedding, matching the curtains – before running out on to the terrace with two white armchairs, where Shania can reach the ocean via a short stroll across her lawn.

She captioned the clip: "Let's go girls! Join me on @tiktok and tag me in your #letsgogirls videos!"

READ: 17 jaw-dropping celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen

Shania Twain's bedroom in the Bahamas

The beachfront house is located in an exclusive gated community named Old Fort Bay, and sits on one acre of land with 7,000 square feet of interior space.

There are a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a large media room, an enormous kitchen, and both a pool and a jacuzzi.

In June 2019, Shania listed the property for $10.95million. This listing has since been removed, but it is now live on MyBahamasRealtor.com with an asking price of $12,900,000.

Shania Twain's bedroom has a patio leading to the beach

As for décor, the former listing described "mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite", as well as spectacular ocean views.

The kitchen boasts a breakfast nook, a butler's pantry and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Much like Shania's bedroom, the kitchen is lined with an outdoor patio and access to the beach.

The residence also has use of a dock slip, that has been designed to accommodate a 40-foot boat.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.