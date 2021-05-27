Shania Twain wows in latex crop top as she celebrates Las Vegas residency The star never seems to age

Shania Twain can’t wait to kickstart her new Las Vegas residency and even the promotional poster for the show is nothing short of incredible.

The 55-year-old country singer blew her fans away with her daring look as she celebrated her upcoming Let’s Go Vegas stint in Sin City.

She wore a red latex crop top with low-slung pants and flipped her hair back for a dramatic appearance.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares a look inside her maginificent bedroom

Shania shared the look, along with several other show-stopping outfits from past performances on Instagram, and wrote: "Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you. I'm bringing my #LetsGoVegas residency back to @zappostheater at @phvegas December 2- 12 & February 11 – 26! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM PT!"

Her fans went wild at the news and wrote: "Life is about to get good," and, "yes, yes, yes!" while another added: "OMG! We’re going to Las Vegas."

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

Shania looked red hot in the poster

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said. "Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

Shania shared some of her past performances too

She’s also excited to be in Las Vegas when other stars including Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion are also performing.

"Whoever's in town, we go see each other's shows. I've seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else, because we're all stationary for a little while."

