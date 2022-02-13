Ciara attends Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl pre-show party in plunging cut-out dress The singer looked unreal for the star-studded event

Ciara is seriously turning up the heat with her latest post. The star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her most recent dramatic look, and it is truly something else.

The Level Up singer really leveled up wearing a black cut-out dress that left little to the imagination. Ciara styled the jaw-dropping look with equally strappy sky-high stilettos.

Fans were absolutely stunned by the outfit, commenting things like: "Ciara you are one in a million," and "Slays every time," as well as, "Wow what a dress."

The dress is undoubtedly exceptional. It featured a deep neckline and a plunging back, but the most shocking factor were the completely exposed sides, with only criss-crossed ties holding the Dundas dress together.

Ciara further dazzled fans as she debuted her latest hair transformation as well. The singer took her subtle blonde highlights to the next level and revealed her new stunning, much blonder locks.

Ciara's daring look

The mom-of-three wore the look for an exciting occasion too. In honor of her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Mary J. Blige hosted a pre-show dinner at Los Angeles' luxurious San Vicente Bungalows.

In a story sharing images from the event, Ciara tagged Mary and wrote: "We love you."

It was a completely star-studded event. Also in attendance were Heidi Klum, model Imaan Hammam, Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey, and Taraji P. Henson.

Ciara and Russel with their two kids

The halftime show being celebrated will be just as star-studded. Besides Mary J. Blige, also performing are Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. The teams going face to face during Sunday's 54th Super Bowl are the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ciara and her family are of course big football fans, as her husband is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The singer recently celebrated her husband's career with a series of images from the football field, which she captioned with: "F is for Football… Family… Fun & Fadin 'em up."

