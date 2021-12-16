Jamie Oliver's wife Jools prepares for first Christmas with new addition - see family photo The children's clothes designer is feeling festive

Jools Oliver is clearly looking forward to having her children home for Christmas this year. Sharing a snap of two of her kids, Buddy and what appears to be Daisy, the doting mum revealed that the countdown to the festivities has officially begun.

"Counting down the days [star emojis] xxx," she simply wrote alongside the heartwarming photo of her kids lying on the sofa with their new pooch, Conker.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "It's all SOOOOO exciting!!!! Especially after the year we've had!" Another stated: "Awesome. Hope you guys have the most beautiful Christmas." A third post read: "What a lucky little dog you have. All that spontaneous love given to him all day every day."

Jamie, 46, and Jools, 47, are devoted parents to their children; daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Last month, the couple introduced fans to their new arrival, a cute Border Collie puppy. "Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver [heart emoji]," the celebrity chef announced at the time.

Jools Oliver shared this new snap of her kids with their pet dog

Jools confirmed the new addition by sharing a stunning shot of son Buddy cuddling up to the dog. Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?", the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!", suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards for Jools and Jamie since they first tied the knot back in June 2000.

Speaking about how they named their pooch, Jamie recently said on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: "There is a new member of the family called Conker who is a dog… Well, yeah, the actual humans have generally been flowers.

"So Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy - Buds - and River. Well, that's not really a flower but without water they wouldn't grow."

