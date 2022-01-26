Jamie Oliver shares intimate new photo of wife Jools and their children The childhood sweethearts share five children

Jamie Oliver has once again given fans an insight into his family life with wife Jools and their five children. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the celebrity chef - who recently returned from a skiing holiday - shared a precious snapshot of his loved ones during a low-key walk.

Although the image was taken from behind, it was clear that Jamie wanted to capture a precious moment between Jools and their daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

The heartwarming post comes weeks after Jamie revealed that his wife of 21 years would love to expand their brood even further.

Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie shared: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

Jools previously revealed she might use IVF to try to have a sixth child after suffering five miscarriages. Asked about another baby, she said: "Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying."

