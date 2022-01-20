Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous photos of wife Jools with their kids after skiing holiday The couple share five children

Jamie Oliver has given his fans a sweet insight into family life after his recent skiing trip to Austria. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the celebrity chef shared two candid snaps of his wife Jools with their three youngest children, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

MORE: Jamie Oliver on not ruling out having more kids with wife Jools after family dynamic change

"@joolsoliver defo deserves a good hug," he remarked alongside one, while adding to the other image: "Mad house."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver marks 21st wedding anniversary with the most hilarious clip

Jamie, 46, and Jools, 47, are devoted parents to their children; daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal as well as sons Buddy and River.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters after confirming exciting news

GALLERY: 13 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

The heartwarming post comes weeks after Jamie revealed that his wife of 21 years would love to expand their brood even further.

Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie shared: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

One of the family snaps Jamie shared with fans

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

The couple often share little insights into their family life

Jools previously revealed she might use IVF to try to have a sixth child after suffering five miscarriages. Asked about another baby, she said: "Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.