People across the globe welcomed in 2022 in a myriad of ways, whether it was clubbing or a quiet night in, but Madonna's eldest child, Lourdes Leon, welcomed in the new year in the most unexpected way.

In a photo shared on her mom's Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old posed in a breathtaking white dress that had some daring cut-out sections along the sides and a see-through section around her posterior, which partly exposed the striking tattoo that runs along the back of her legs. But it wasn't her dress that got fans talking, as the photo also showed a male companion striking a cheeky pose next to her.

The mom-of-six didn't write much for her caption, only saying: "Happy new year," but she added plenty of emojis to the post.

These included the snowman, champagne bottle, party popper, flame, clinking glasses and skiing ones.

The photo was taken inside a gorgeous wood-panelled room, with lights built into the ceiling and a large TV that had been partially covered.

The family are currently on a skiing trip, and the Like a Virgin singer shared several snaps of their time out in the snow.

Loudes welcomed in 2022 in a stunning dress

In one, Madonna resembled a Bond girl in some skintight black skiwear that matched her skis and highlighted all of her curves.

She also shared several photos of herself with her other children as they enjoyed the trip, whether out in the cold, or enjoying the warmth of their cabin.

Before they headed out on their trip, the family were treated to a home-cooked meal by the superstar's sons, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda.

And they were treated to some gourmet food, as the menu included the options of a slow-cooked prime rib or roast chicken.

The family are enjoying a ski trip

For the sides, they dined on barbecued broccoli, roasted potatoes and roasted carrots, with the pudding being a lemon tart. Yum!

The 63-year-old also shared some photos and clips of her sons cooking up the meal alongside some friends as they sliced potatoes and carrots.

An incredible clip saw the care that David was putting into the meal as he found some bad leaves in the salad and promptly threw them out.

The teenager made sure to have fun in the kitchen as he sung along with his song of choice, Don't You Want Me by The Human League.

