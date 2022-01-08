Ali Wentworth turns heads in white lingerie in epic throwback photo What would George say?

Ali Wentworth took a stroll down memory lane on Friday for a flashback nobody was expecting.

The TV star, author and George Stephanopolous' wife stunned fans with a photo of herself wearing a corset with a blue sweater thrown casually over her shoulders.

In the image, Ali was peeking up at someone with a cheeky grin on her face and she captioned it: "Movie: Meeting Daddy (2000)."

WATCH: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety

The snap was a still from the flick which was released 22 years ago, and it was met with applause.

"I've always thought you were a sexy lady. Then and now," wrote one enamored fan, and many liked the image too as they added heart and blowing kisses emojis.

The movie also starred Beau Bridges and Josh Charles and follows an aspiring writer from New York who visits his girlfriend's eccentric family in Georgia.

Ali shared the throwback from her movie Meeting Daddy

Ali has had a celebrated career as an actress and TV personality and now her podcast, Go Ask Ali, is also a huge hit.

The star has been married to GMA's George for 20 years and they recently rang in their anniversary together.

At the time, Ali shared a candid throwback photo from their wedding day alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram.

George and Ali have been married for 20 years

The photo saw Ali and George on the dance floor, with the podcaster looking stunning in a lace white gown, while the Good Morning America co-anchor looked smart in a grey suit and silk tie.

The pair were being captured on camera by a photographer in the background of the image. "20 years!!! And I'm still full of love and celebration!" Ali wrote alongside the picture.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date and got engaged just two months later.

Ali and George tied the knot in 2001 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

