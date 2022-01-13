Ciara rocks fabulous ribbed outfit as she reveals health goals for 2022 She's an ambassador for Weight Watchers

Ciara is jumping into 2022 with gusto and determined to continue her healthy regime.

The singer - who lost 68lbs in 12 months - shared her goals for the new year and looked fabulous doing it.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara shared a selfie in which she was wearing a fashionable ribbed outfit, which highlighted her fit physique.

Ciara shows off amazing balancing skills in impressive beach video

As a Weight Watchers ambassador, the mom-of-three opened up about the brand in the caption which read: "2022 is in full swing! And as I set my intentions and goals for the year my health continues to be a huge priority. I have been loving the just launched PersonalPoints program from @WW.

"I have always said WW makes it easy and fun and the program was key to helping me in my post baby #3 journey!

"The brand new PersonalPoints is no different. For the first time ever, they've created a plan JUST. FOR. YOU.

Ciara thanked Weight Watchers for helping her to get in shape

"Every one of us is different and has different needs, different likes and different goals and the program takes that all into account and creates a plan unique to you! I am loving my new customized program!!

"If you're looking to kick your year off and reach your goals check out the new program at ww.com/ciara -- you can use code CIARA10 to get $10 off! *With select plan purch. Restr. apply. Offer ends 1/20/22 #wwambassador."

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to Sienna, four, and Win, one, and also to her son, Future, seven, who she shares with her rapper ex, Future.

Ciara and Russell are raising three children together

Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" she added.

