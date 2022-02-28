Sharon Stone looks statuesque in jaw-dropping black gown The Basic Instinct star has style for the ages

Sharon Stone is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet and for this one (in this case, a yellow carpet), the actress brought a touch of chic, show-stopping glamor.

Sharon attended the BVLGARI BZero1 Aurora Awards in Milan in a gown that showcased why she's one of the most stylish stars around.

She opted for simplicity in a jaw-dropping black gown that perfectly hugged her curves and featured a sleeveless design with a sculpted bodice.

The star kept her look bare by choosing to accessorize with a small handbag and a flashy necklace featuring an inlay of diamonds and emeralds.

She also shared a picture of herself in the dress while getting ready along with her friend, and fans instantly went into a frenzy over her outfit.

"You look fantastic! Keep shining," one wrote, with another commenting: "The dress girlfrrieendddd," and a third added: "Stunning and classy as always true beauty," with many simply dropping heart and flame emojis.

Sharon attended the BVLGARI event in a show-stopping gown

The 63-year-old actress has become an integral part of the fashion world in recent years, attending many high-profile events and galas and often seen front row for fashion weeks worldwide.

She recently had another exciting assignment while in Milan that involved Dolce & Gabbana, when she was present for the launch of their new store.

Sharon shared a clip of herself outside the store as she panned across the billboards that featured her face modeling the different products they carried.

She also shared a snippet from a commercial she starred in for a new bag they launched called Devotion, where she donned a revealing all-white ensemble, featuring a pantsuit and a button down that was left completely open.

The actress provided a glimpse at the new Dolce & Gabbana store

Many celebrities took to the comments section as well, with several simply calling her "QUEEN" and dropping flame emojis.

