Sharon Stone shares uplifting health update on her mom as fans send their support The Basic Instinct star has an incredibly close relationship with her beloved mother

Sharon Stone has been inundated with messages of support after sharing a new uplifting health update on her beloved mom, Dorothy Stone.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram at the end of the week to reveal that Dorothy was now up and dancing following her stroke at the end of 2021.

Sharon posted footage of her mother, who turns 89 in May, looking happy and relaxed as she danced to music in what looked to be her care home.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone's beloved mom Dorothy's reaction to her daughter's book

"89 in May and yes! Thx again everyone," the Hollywood star wrote alongside the footage.

The star's famous friends and fans were quick to comment, with Sharon Osbourne simply responding with a love heart emoji, while Vera Wang commented with a series of prayer emojis and love heart emojis.

Other comments included: "God bless your mom and you!" while another wrote: "Your mom is amazing, especially what she has been through – god bless her." A third added: "Go Dot, so glad she is better!"

Sharon Stone's mom dancing following her stroke

Dorothy, 89, suffered from an acute stroke at the end of 2021, and Sharon has been updating fans on her mother's recovery ever since.

Last weekend, the Ratched star shared a positive update on her mom's health after posting a picture of her enjoying a lunch out with her daughter and friends.

"MOM, up and out for lunch w friends. When you are raised by wolves; you rise like a wolf," she wrote.

The Basic Instict star with her sons

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to commend the two for their resilience, with actress Frances Fisher writing: "This is a miracle Sharon!!!" as others commented: "You and your mom are amazing!! Warrior women," as well as: "Beautiful Dot, looking great!"

The mom and daughter duo have been showered with love for months as Sharon shared routine updates on her mom's health.

In another heartwarming image of the two shared to Instagram, the star cheekily wrote that: "YES, YOUR KINDEST THOUGHTS & PRAYERS DID WORK. 89 years old. 5 strokes, heart attack, pacemaker. Looking for a boyfriend."

