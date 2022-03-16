Demi Moore turns heads with radiant appearance in stunning blue dress The Ghost star has always been one of Hollywood's most fashionable

Demi Moore has been known to turn heads with a fashion statement or two, and her latest outfit check is absolutely no exception.

The actress took to social media to share pictures of herself in her new look, featuring a dark blue dress that accentuated her features.

The outfit featured a cinched waist that really emphasized her hourglass figure and paired with her sleek raven locks, really allowed her timeless beauty to shine.

She brightly smiled for the camera and simply captioned her shots with: "Soft glam," then crediting her entire team and also ABC News, teasing that something might be in the works with them.

The photos instantly sparked a big reaction among her fans and friends, including ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, who wrote: "Beautiful Demi."

Rita Wilson simply said: "Loving," while Marc Jacobs and Brad Goreski both dropped heart emojis, as did many of her other fans.

Demi left many wowed with her appearance in a blue dress

One commented: "Ultimate dream girl," with another adding: "You're So Damn Beautiful," and a third also writing: "Simply stunning!"

The Indecent Proposal star has become well-known for her frequent travels for several high-profile fashion events and her own specific style moments and statements.

She recently jetted off to Paris to attend the Yves Saint Laurent runway show, and dressed for the occasion in another spectacularly chic outfit.

The star wore a crisp power suit that cinched in at the waist with little gold accents and showed off her shape while making her look incredibly statuesque.

The actress displayed her style chops at the recent YSL show

Demi left the top half unbuttoned, revealing that she wore nothing underneath except for a small blue locket and kept her long dark locks sleek and shiny.

However, what really sold the high fashion element of the outfit was the pair of blue gloves that she donned, helmed by chunky gold bracelets, giving it an almost surreal feel.

