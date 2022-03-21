Luke Bryan had fans quite surprised with his latest social media post featuring a heartfelt tribute to a family member very close to his heart.

The country star and American Idol judge took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself with his older son Thomas "Bo" Bryan to celebrate his birthday.

The two looked quite similar sitting in Luke's dressing room with him, with both also wearing baseball caps, and he wrote: "Happy birthday Bo Bryan. 14 already. Time please slow down. I love you."

Several took to the comments section to share their heartfelt birthday wishes for Bo, with Jason Aldean writing: "Happy bday BoBo!!" and mom Carolina simply dropped a heart emoji while writing: "My baby."

Luke's mother LeClaire also chimed in, adorably saying: "The boy has grown up. So sweet," with many other fans stunned to see how quickly Bo had grown.

Luke celebrated his son Bo's 14th birthday

"Happy birthday Bo growing up fast," one said, with another adding: "Happy Birthday Bo! In a blink of an eye they are making you a grandpa!!" A third also wrote: "He will be grown before you know it Luke, he looks like you happy birthday."

The award-winning star is dad to five children – he shares sons Bo and Tatum "Tate" with wife Caroline, and adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews following the deaths of their parents.

The country star is a father to Bo and Tate with wife Caroline

"I've had so many tragedies in my life… Maybe [my brother] Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"



