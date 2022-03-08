Luke Bryan performs new heartfelt song during ACM Awards - fans react

Luke Bryan has driven fans wild as he finally performed his new song, Up, during Monday's 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Luke teased he would be performing new music for his fans ahead of the awards. He shared a video on his Instagram stories straight from his Las Vegas dressing room, at the city's Allegiant Stadium. The clip also featured singer Jordan Davis, who joked about performing his song with Luke, Buy Dirt.

The awards' 57th show had country music legend Dolly Parton hosting the ceremony, and she was later joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Up is part of the American Idol judge's new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. He will next be performing the hit song and the rest of the album during his new Raised Up Right Tour, which kicks off 9 June in Charleston, South Carolina.

The emotional song details the star's country and religious roots, as he sings about his childhood, "crankin' that tractor up," and "keepin' that faith, waitin' on the day He calls us." Luke was born and raised in Leesburg, Georgia.

Luke performs his new song, Up

While most fans loved the performance and were delighted that Jordan kept his promise of joining Luke on stage, they couldn't help but note that it wasn't Luke's only performance of the night. While the majority of the show was live, the singer's performance wasn't, as he had another performance to attend at the Houston Rodeo.

Fans both joked and raved about the performance, writing things like: "Very curious as to how Luke Bryan performed at the Houston Rodeo at 6:45pm and it's now 8:33pm and he's playing in Vegas," and: "I love Luke Bryan's Up as much as I love Jordan Davis' Buy Dirt," as well as: "I'll always like Luke Bryan because he's just an [expletive] good human being."

Luke and Jordan perform Buy Dirt

The award show's stage saw some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson – who performed a special tribute to Dolly. Also in attendance and performing were Lady A, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

