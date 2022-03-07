Katy Perry sets the record straight on big music debate on American Idol The Roar hitmaker has a lot to explain

Katy Perry has had some pretty memorable moments during her time as a judge on American Idol, but a recent one allowed her to finally clear some things up regarding one of her biggest hits.

The singer had a conversation with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as they talked about artists often adding too many unnecessary flairs to their singing.

Luke then started singing to Katy's hit Firework by performing the lines in the chorus as "up, up, up," and then "ah, ah, ah," to her annoyance.

"It's not 'up, up, up' and it's not 'ah, ah, ah'," she said, to which Luke retorted: "Well what is it then, because I've been dying to know all these years?"

"It's 'awe, awe, awe' everybody, get it right!" she said. Luke even questioned: "Is that a word in the dictionary?" to which Katy responded: "It is!"

She even added on to the career-long debate about her song, saying: "It's not Fireworks, it's Firework."

Katy cleared up what the lyrics for Firework really were for Luke

Katy posted the clip on her Instagram with the caption: "FOR THE OFFICIAL RECORD • it is AWE not UP • it is FIREWORK not FIREWORKSSS. Swipe [right arrow] for proof."

She included a bit of her inspiration behind the lyrics for the song, an excerpt from a writing by Jack Kerouac in which he talked about the spectacular power of fireworks "and everybody goes 'Aww!'"

Fans in the comments responded hilariously to the exchange with many dropping heart emojis and using the phrase: "You tell him!" One of her friends even responded with: "I KNEW my girl was doing the Kerouac thing!!!!"

The episode proved to be an eventful one for the three judges as they were blown away by several of the auditions, often leaving them emotional or in splits.

The singer turned quite a few heads with her floral ensemble

Katy stunned fans with her ensemble for the show as well, a skin-tight lavender floral outfit that featured grand puffy sleeves and showed off her figure.



