Luke Bryan reveals hilariously chaotic American Idol moment after disagreement with Katy Perry Katy was upset with her co-stars' decision

Luke Bryan has seriously upset Katy Perry! Katy had Luke and his American Idol co-star Lionel Ritchie hiding and running away from her in fear after a disagreement during last night's American Idol premiere.

MORE: Luke Bryan cheered on by fans as he shares heartfelt message ahead of American Idol

The country star took to Instagram to share a clip of the chaotic moment after he and Lionel disagreed with Katy about letting a contestant through after her audition.

What's more, the contentious scene came up after an iconic superstar's granddaughter was the one who auditioned for the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luke calls on fans to help him after ‘losing money’ in Las Vegas

MORE: Carrie Underwood and American Idol's Luke Bryan will perform at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Luke's hilarious post of the moment shows Katy in a chic all white button down and skirt outfit, running around with a plastic chair above her head pretending to be aiming at her fellow judges.

As she runs into her co-stars' view from backstage and reality hits them, they spring into action to protect themselves. The two had completely different defense instincts, as Luke stayed put but hid under the desk, but Lionel ran away instead, luring Katy to follow him.

Luke captioned his cheeky post with: "Back under the desk for me! Pray for my buddy @lionelrichie," and Lionel in return jokingly confessed that: "I’m still running from @katyperry."

The shocking but hilarious moment

Fans raved about the moment in the comments, writing: "Y’all better not make Katy mad! She means business!" and: "Run, Lionel, run," as well as: "I can't believe she chased him with a chair!!"

The debate was caused after none other than Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, Grace Franklin, 15, auditioned for the show. She honored the iconic Queen of Soul by performing her hit song, Ain't No Way.

MORE: Luke Bryan sparks reaction with rare photo of lookalike sons

MORE: Luke Bryan's wife Caroline makes relatable revelation after returning home

Lionel was especially shocked to find out the teenager was related to Aretha, as he reminisced on his friendship with the famous singer and admitted that he still has saved voicemails from her.

The judges are all smiles even after not being on the same page

Grace caused a stir among the judges, but not just for her talent, as Katy gave her a yes but Luke and Lionel said no. The Dancing on the Ceiling singer explained to the young talent that: "Grace Franklin, I love you and I think the best thing for you in life is to take a shot at going backwards. Go back and get a running start and come at this again."

Katy urged the two men to change their minds, insisting to them: "Give her a chance. I am sure Aretha wasn't Aretha when she walked in the room, but somebody said 'yes, I want to work with you. I want to develop you. You got something.'" They didn't, hence her instinct to chase them with a chair.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.