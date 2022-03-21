Steph McGovern reveals her daughter's hilarious attempt at 'intervention' The TV star welcomed her little girl in 2019

Steph McGovern was suffering on Sunday after enjoying a day at the football with a friend.

The TV star admitted she was feeling worse for wear in a series of candid Stories on Instagram before revealing her daughter's funny intervention as she attempted to recover.

Steph, 39, shared a snapshot showing her glass of red wine with a toy digger placed inside. "My daughter's attempt to stop me having a 'hair of the dog'."

She followed it up with a comment posted by a fan which joked: "Somebody would pay good money for a cocktail garnish like that in a hipster bar!" "This just made me laugh out loud…" Steph confessed.

Steph shared the funny snapshot with followers on Instagram

Steph welcomed her daughter back in November 2019 although she has never revealed her name nor shared a photo of the little girl. Similarly, Steph is very protective of her relationship with her partner, choosing to keep her identity a secret.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Steph previously revealed: "Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do.

Fans were quick to react to her post

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

Steph, who carried their baby, also revealed that she had suffered in the early stage of pregnancy. "The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!" she confessed.

The star prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight

"And now I can't even, and it's really awkward because a new Co-op opened on our street and I was like I can't even look at that, I have to cross over!"

