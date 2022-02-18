Steph McGovern makes rare family comment as she poses with her 'brilliant artist' dad The Packed Lunch host has a unique talent

Steph McGovern has teamed up with her father, professional artist Eamonn, for a great cause. The 39-year-old is supporting a new skill sharing initiative celebrating the talents older people can share with the younger generation.

MORE: Steph McGovern offers intimate glimpse into 'little holiday with family'

The TV star can vouch for this desire to learn, which is why she likes to spend some of her free time learning to paint with her creative 68-year-old dad Eamonn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Steph McGovern's weight loss journey

The campaign is all part of the #GenerationWOW campaign (which stands for wonderful older wisdom) from Specsavers Home Visits, together with u3a (University of the Third Age).

MORE: Steph McGovern reflects on 'terrible pregnancy sickness' with glamorous throwback photos

SEE: Steph McGovern shares envy-inducing hot tub selfie during romantic spa trip

Opening up about her family time, Steph explained: "My father is a brilliant artist, so I grew up surrounded by paints, brushes and all the other bits and bobs used to create his beautiful images and sculptures.

"I'm not sure I've inherited his talent, but I don’t do too badly thanks to the tips he has given me. Also it gives us the chance to spend quality time together, which is really special to me."

Steph with her dad Eamonn

Steph, who shares one daughter with her girlfriend, has recently opened up about her close bond with her dad. "My dad is really eccentric," she told Yours magazine last month.

"I thought he was David Bowie for the first ten years of my life because I never saw them together in the same room and he had the look of him! All my friends used to say that, too.

The pair are supporting a new skill sharing initiative

"He's an artist and as a kid, I thought: 'Why does my house have to be so different?' He had crazy sculptures and things everywhere. He taught me you don’t have to fit a mould. It doesn't matter if you're different to everyone else."

And it's because Steph knows the value of skill-sharing from her own experience that she's so delighted to be backing the new skills hub, which can be found on the Specsavers website: specsavers.co.uk/generation-wow.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.