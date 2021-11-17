Steph McGovern will no doubt have made her many followers on social media laugh with a new revelation about the effect of parenting on her life – and fashion sense.

The mum-of-one took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes moment from her home life with her daughter and partner, and many parents are sure to relate!

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black coat with glam smoky eye makeup and her blonde bob in loose waves.

Completing the look was a pink child's headband complete with a bow that was decorated with small bobbles in purple, blue and pink.

Steph wore a rueful look on her face, and the reason for her expression was made clear in the picture, which read: "Just been to collect a delivery forgetting I had my daughter's headband on…" Oops!

The 39-year-old shares her daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed, with her partner, who remains out of the spotlight.

The couple's little girl is two years old, and Steph shared earlier this month that the youngster is going through a difficult stage with teething at the moment.

Steph was a tad regretful about her fashion choice!

Posting a beautiful snapshot of the views from her home in the Yorkshire countryside, Steph reflected that living in such a nice area made the challenges of parenthood easier to cope with.

The former BBC Breakfast co-host wrote: "I love living in our beautiful countryside! What a view to start the day. Makes up for my daughter waking us up at 5am. More teething... when does teething drama end?!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Morning, lovely pic Steph. At least another 6-12 months of her teething." Another teased: "Lovely view but the drama never ends! I have a 15-year-old and still get it!"

