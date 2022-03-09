Nicole Scherzinger shares very rare family pictures as she pays heartfelt tribute The Masked Singer star is a Hawaiian native

Nicole Scherzinger took to social media on Tuesday to pay her own special tribute this International Women's Day - and she highlighted some rarely seen faces.

The singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring the women of her family, including her grandmother, her mother, and her sister.

The former Pussycat Dolls star shared a picture of herself with her grandmother covered in flowers as she also showed off her abs in a crop-top.

She also added a selfie of herself with her mother in another crop-top in front of a stunning vista, and then one of herself with her sister Keala while on a boat.

Nicole adoringly captioned her photographs: "There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.

"Happy International Women's Day! So proud to come from a long line of strong, compassionate, warrior women. Three generations strong."

Nicole paid a heartfelt tribute to the women in her family

Many of her fans bombarded the comments section with heart emojis and wished her the same, with one lovingly commenting: "I always say this, but thank YOU for being such a strong, beautiful influence in my life growing up and even today. You will always inspire me."

Another wrote: "You inspire us Happy International Women's Day," and a third also added: "I love you and your family together."

Nicole was born in Honolulu to a mother of Native Hawaiian and Ukrainian descent but was raised in Louisville, Kentucky for most of her life.

The singer has talked frequently about how religious and conservative her upbringing was given her grandfather was a priest.

The Masked Singer star is a native of Hawai'i

In an interview with The Guardian, she said: "I was very conservative. I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud," mentioning that she'd go to church twice a week.

Nicole is currently in a relationship with former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans and is making waves as a judge on The Masked Singer, the seventh season of which is set to premiere on 9 March.



