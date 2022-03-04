Amanda Kloots emotionally discusses 'grieving' ex-husband following divorce The actress was married to David Larsen for seven years

Amanda Kloots sadly lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020, but she has now opened up about another huge heartache in her past.

The Talk star was previously married to David Larsen for seven years after the pair met on the Broadway show Good Vibrations. She recently told her co-stars that she suffered from panic attacks while grieving the breakdown of her first marriage. "I was married very young, I was married for seven years and then I got a divorce. A divorce is a huge grieving process," she explained.

"No one knew what I was going through. You do have nights when you're on the floor, you do have these panic attacks. You can't imagine your life without that person. You literally have to break yourself completely down and then rebuild your entire life, because everything you knew before that is completely gone.

"It is so hard to come back," Amanda added. "It is a horrible journey, but you come out this person that is so strong and so confident."

The actress discussed the breakdown of her first marriage

After a clip was posted on The Talk's Instagram page, the comments section was quickly flooded with praise for Amanda. "Yes!!! It is a loss and we must grieve that loss. I didn’t know at the time I divorced which was my choice, that grieving that loss would surface years later!!" wrote one, and another added: "So true…thank you for sharing."

A third remarked: "It’s the exact process that Amanda described. When you have small kids during the emotional process it is heart-wrenching. But it did help me to pick myself up and be even stronger than I thought I was before."

Amanda was previously married to David Larsen

The 39-year-old actress went on to meet her second husband Nick while starring in the musical Bullets Over Broadway, and they were married from 2017 until his death in 2020. They share a son called Elvis, now two.

She has also spoken candidly about dating, describing the process as "terrifying" and "hard."

"Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows," the Dancing with the Stars contestant said during another episode of the CBS show.

"We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old.

"It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard."

