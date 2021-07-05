Jessica Simpson shares adorable family photo with her husband and kids to mark special celebration The Duke of Hazzard star is a doting mother to children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are proud parents to three young children, and over the weekend they had reason to celebrate.

The Duke of Hazard star's son Ace turned eight, and they marked the occasion with a birthday party in the garden. The birthday boy was treated to a baseball and reptile-themed 'do, complete with a red, white and blue balloon display to tie in with 4 July.

Jessica shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband and their children at the party, which saw them pose alongside a tasty looking birthday cake.

Inside Jessica Simpson's incredible garden at family home

In the caption, Jessica wrote: "What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8! Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy!"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another wrote: "This is so adorable." A third added: "What a great picture."

Jessica and Eric have been married since 2014, and tied the knot four years after they got engaged. The actress previously opened up about her relationship with Eric during an interview on Today.

She said: "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other. I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

Eric was married to first wife, Keri D'Angelo, from 2005 to 2010 and he was in the process of divorcing her when he began dating Jessica. They were engaged one month after his split was finalized.

Jessica and Eric live with their children in a beautiful family home in LA, which features six bedrooms, a swimming pool and a home theatre, and is positioned on two acres of land.

According to Today, Jessica also had a home recording studio built in 2015, which she previously said she was sure her "kids will completely take over".

The property was previously owned by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who bought it in 2007 for £11.2million.

It's located in the much sought-after Hidden Hills community, where Jessica and her family count Kim Kardashian and Drake among their neighbours.

