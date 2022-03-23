Richard Madeley's daughter Chloe makes huge announcement following baby news The couple are expecting their first child later this year

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's daughter Chloe and husband James Haskell are celebrating after buying their first marital home together.

Chloe, who is pregnant with her first child, made the exciting announcement on Instagram.

"We have our first marital home! 6 years after moving to the midlands for the Wasps relocation, James' subsequent Saints "finisher" and a few lockdowns later I'm finally going home to my city, my friends and my family.

"6 years. I genuinely can't put into words this feeling," she wrote alongside an adorable photo of her and James smiling at each other whilst resting her hand on her baby bump.

The couple announced the happy news on Wednesday

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including Loose Women's Denise Welch and Richard's GMB co-star Ben Shephard.

The couple are currently living with Chloe's parents, and while they have now bought their own home, they won't be moving for a few months, she told friends on her comments section.

The exciting announcement comes a month after former rugby star James announced live on TV that he and Chloe were expecting their first child together.

James, 36, revealed the news while appearing on Good Morning Britain, which was hosted by his father-in-law Richard Madeley alongside Ranvir Singh.

The couple announced Chloe's pregnancy last month

After being prompted by the news presenter, James said: "Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child. We are going to be having a little girl and you are going to be a grandfather once again.

"Let's hope she has her mother's looks because if she looks anything like me, we are in a spot of bother," he joked before adding: "I've seen Richard with his other grandchild, Kit, and he's the best grandfather in the world so I'm very, very happy."

Soon after James made the announcement on the ITV morning show, Chloe, 34, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

The presenter posted a heartwarming video montage showing the baby growing over several ultrasound appointments. She also shared a photo of her and her mum, Judy, holding up ultrasound photos and baby grows, which was taken soon after the couple revealed the news to her parents.

She captioned the post: "Little one," alongside a heart emoji.