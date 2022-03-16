Ginger Zee turns heads in stunning workout wear

Although it's usually Amy Robach who leads the way when it comes to fitness in the Good Morning America studios, Ginger Zee might be ready to usurp her crown.

The meteorologist was getting ready for spring and she made sure that she was ready for the positive upturn in the weather as she styled out some skin-tight workout wear that consisted of a maroon top and a pair of short shorts. She also shared the metrics from her incredible workout, showing that she'd covered a distance of four miles.

As she stood in her home, she tensed her arm in a way that showed off her impressive biceps, showing just how serious about fitness she really is!

"There isn't much that lifts my spirits as much as weather warm enough to run in shorts & short sleeves," she wrote. "Bring on spring. 4 miles of fun."

Her fans were left stunned with the jaw-dropping photo, as one enthused: "Yess so here for spring time again!" and a second posted: "You are an amazing inspiration! I'm thinking about starting to run again."

A third questioned: "What is your secret? My time is 12:55. Double yours!" and a fourth added: "Shorts weather. Bring it 24/7. Glad you've had a good run."

Ginger was proud of her fitness

Ginger's fitness adventure comes after she embarked on a new adventure with her children, Adrian and Miles.

She revealed that they were at the world's largest vertical farm, Aerofarms, in Newark, although Miles didn't look so impressed.

Ginger quickly cleared it up in her caption, writing: "Miles was THRILLED to visit the world's largest vertical farm in Newark, I swear!

"@aerofarms - see our visit on our eco road trip coming up in #EarthMonth on our series 'Branching Out' — All part of #NatGeoPlanetPossible @natgeo @localish @disneyjunior."

The star keeps fit for her incredible adventures

Fans in her comments section took to praising Ginger for cultivating an environment of sustainability and an appreciation for the sciences in her household.

One commented: "You are nurturing the next STEM generation naturally!! Love it and your little guys," and a second even wrote: "My husband has been there. Quite impressed!"

The Aerofarms official page also responded with: "We are so glad you and your family came to visit our farm. Together we can teach the next generation of sustainable farmers!"

