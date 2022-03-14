Ginger Zee embarks on incredible family adventure away from GMA studios The ABC star is an environmental champion

Ginger Zee took to social media to share another rare glimpse of her life with her two sons, Adrian and Miles, while on a special trip.

The Good Morning America star took to her Instagram to post a picture of the two in oversized protective coats with hair nets, masks, goggles, and gloves.

She revealed that they were at the world's largest vertical farm, Aerofarms, in Newark, although Miles didn't look so impressed.

Ginger quickly cleared it up in her caption, writing: "Miles was THRILLED to visit the world's largest vertical farm in Newark, I swear!

"@aerofarms - see our visit on our eco road trip coming up in #EarthMonth on our series 'Branching Out' — All part of #NatGeoPlanetPossible @natgeo @localish @disneyjunior."

Fans in her comments section took to praising Ginger for cultivating an environment of sustainability and an appreciation for the sciences in her household.

Ginger provided a glimpse of her sons as part of their eco road-trip

One commented: "You are nurturing the next STEM generation naturally!! Love it and your little guys," and a second even wrote: "My husband has been there. Quite impressed!"

The Aerofarms official page also responded with: "We are so glad you and your family came to visit our farm. Together we can teach the next generation of sustainable farmers!"

Many others reacted hilariously to her boys' expressions, with one even saying: "Look at their expressions, mom do you really have to take another photo," and another adding: "Haha! Thrilled on the inside where it counts."

ABC's chief meteorologist revealed earlier this month that she and her two kids, along with husband Ben Aaron, had embarked upon an ecological road trip for National Geographic.

The GMA anchor and her family are shedding a light on sustainable ways of living

Ginger explained that they were learning more about living in eco-friendly and sustainable ways with their family trip in honor of April being Earth Month.



