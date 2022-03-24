Jenna Bush Hager teases adorable new addition to the family in sweet video The moment has been a long time coming

Jenna Bush Hager's household might be looking different soon! Fans couldn't help but wonder if the television host would be welcoming a new member of the family when she teased a new addition on her Today Show segment with Hoda Kotb.

Jenna delighted fans with a new video in honor of National Puppy Day, where she was tempted to adopt an adorable pup from North Shore Animal League and take him home.

Fans urged her to take the plunge, with even the Today Show social media account saying they would sign a petition for the adoption to happen.

The video features the mother-of-three holding in her arms an impossibly sweet, ten-week-old Mastiff mix named Elvis.

As she held onto him and caressed him, the dog was visibly excited, loving all the love and attention. Jenna was immediately taken with Elvis, exclaiming: "Did I just meet my new love?!"

As soon as she said that, the dog seemed to confirm that she in fact had, as he raised his paw up to her face and licked her, and Hoda added: "He does! He Loves you! He's getting so excited."

Th adorable moment

The star continued to cuddle the dog, describing him as: "Super sweet and gentle," while her co-star kept insisting how much Elvis loved Jenna.

She hilariously noted how much love she was getting from the dog, cheekily admitting that: "I haven't gotten this much attention in a long time."

Jenna is already mom to Mila, eight, Poppy, six, and Hal, three

Fans couldn't help but side with Hoda, insisting that the meeting was meant to be and that Jenna just had to take the pup home. They wrote comments such as: "Jenna, I think you’ve been selected by Elvis," and: "He loves you Jenna! Just imagine when he meets the kids," as well as: "He definitely loves you."

The love is much deserved and a long time coming, as she previously revealed that the dogs her father had in the White House while she was growing up, two Scottish Terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, didn't like her "at all."

