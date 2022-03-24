Westlife star Kian Egan’s wife Jodi Albert shares heartbreaking miscarriage news

Westlife star Kian Egan’s wife Jodi Albert has shared the very sad news that she has suffered a miscarriage nine weeks into her pregnancy.

Sharing a photo of herself and Kian on holiday, she wrote: "I posted a similar pic to this on Valentine’s Day.. one person commented and said she looks pregnant.. on any other occasion I might have been offended… but on this occasion I thought.. ooh she guessed it right, I am and I cannot wait to get to 12 weeks to share our happy news!!

"But sadly we lost our little one at 9weeks pregnant… this is my second miscarriage although 3 1/2 years apart… this one hit differently because we allowed ourselves to get excited and dream about what the future would look like with a new beautiful little blessing to add to our family."

Speaking about deciding the share her sad update with her followers, she continued: "I have written out this post and deleted it so many times as my biggest fear has been having to tell people but I know that by talking or posting about it, it can be so helpful for anyone going through this painful loss.. to know that you’re not alone and although that little baby was never born it still has a huge place in your heart.

"The silence after the D&C procedure is deafening because you are left with so many thoughts and questions that can sometimes never be answered. I have found comfort in reading and listening to women who have been through the same thing and I suppose this is why I’m pushing through my fear and speaking out. I think it’s part of a positive healing process or maybe it’s just for me to remember that it was real and that little baby did exist and was loved so much.

"To my husband who has just been my rock .. you are the most amazing man... I love you and our boys so much and am so grateful for what I already have."

Her followers were quick to reach out, with one writing: "Sending you lots of love. This is so brave, and so so helpful," while another added: "Jodi I'm lost for words for your and Kian’s loss. But I'm also immensely proud of you for telling it the world. In my eyes it makes you an even stronger woman."

