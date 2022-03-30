Janette Manrara shares heart-melting update after husband Aljaz's shock Strictly exit The couple were both popular dancers on the BBC show

It Takes Two co-host Janette Manrara will no doubt have tugged on the heartstrings of many Strictly fans with the latest image she shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The dancer re-posted a picture from a dedicated viewer who had pieced together images of the first and last times Janette and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, danced together on Strictly.

In the top half of the image, Aljaz and Janette were part of a fun group dance during their first appearance on the show.

In the bottom half, the pair both looked intense as they performed the Rumba that dropped jaws during last year's sensational final.

The picture was captioned: "Starting and ending Strictly together [heart emoji]." Janette and Aljaz, who tied the knot in 2017 but have been together for over a decade, joined the cast of the BBC dance competition back in 2013.

Janette announced that she was leaving the show last year, ahead of taking up a position as a presenter on Strictly's popular spin-off show, where she replaced Zoe Ball.

Janette shared the emotional throwback image to Instagram

Aljaz prompted disappointment this week when he announced he would be joining his wife in leaving the show.

In a statement released to his Instagram page on Monday morning, he wrote about how excited and nervous he was to join the programme before continuing: "A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.

The couple were fan favourites on Strictly

"The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years."

"The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. Louise Rainbow, Sarah James, Kim Winston, Jack Gledhill are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show - I am forever grateful to them!"

