Ola Jordan set for big celebrations with husband James Jordan - here's why It's an exciting time for the Strictly stars

Ola Jordan and James Jordan had a big reason to celebrate on Thursday - the mum-of-one's 39th birthday!

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's family house could be a show home – inside

The couple, who are set to mark their 18th wedding anniversary in just a few weeks, will no doubt enjoy a family day with their little girl, Ella, at their home in Kent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ella Jordan plays with her grandparents for the first time

And James wasted no time in taking to social media to wish his wife the happiest birthday. James, 43, shared a sweet snapshot showing the couple with their 18-month-old, who looks adorable in a denim jumpsuit and Nike trainers.

READ: James and Ola Jordan’s Strictly verdict: Ugo’s grief, Anton’s debut and their pick for the final

MORE: Ola Jordan enjoys Strictly reunion with pro dancers - sparks huge fan reaction

Ola, meanwhile, is wearing a chic houndstooth jacket teamed with black trousers and matching top, while James is also dressed all in black.

James shared a family photo in celebration of Ola's birthday

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous wife and brilliant mum @olajordan. Big love from me and Ella [love heart].”

READ: Ola Jordan reveals her secret to looking youthful

MORE: Ola Jordan's baby Ella gets her first haircut – and the video is adorable

It’s been quite a month for the Jordan family. Just a few weeks ago, Ella finally got to see her maternal grandparents for the very first time in person. Ola's parents, Janina and Dariusz, live in Poland and because of the pandemic had previously been unable to visit their granddaughter.

Ola gave birth to little Ella in February 2020

Recalling their visit in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Ola revealed: “ "My mum and dad arrived in the evening, so I put Ella to bed and then went to the airport to get them. It was really exciting for me. I was crying at the airport; I had tears in my eyes when I saw them. It's lovely having them here.

"Ella saw them in the morning and she was quite shy at the beginning, but literally within an hour she was in their arms. It was so sweet. She was taking them to her play area and my dad had to sit down on the floor and play with her. Then it was like they'd known each other for years."

The family of three live in Kent

Ola adds: "From quite early on, she went to my mum and dad. She actually reached out with her arms to go to my mum and then reached out to go to my dad. It was just so sweet to watch.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.