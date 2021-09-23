Ola Jordan enjoys Strictly reunion with pro dancers - sparks huge fan reaction

It's been six years since Ola Jordan left Strictly Come Dancing but she remains close to her former co-stars.

This week, Ola, 38, enjoyed a reunion with fellow former pros Flavia Cacace and Erin Boag - and sparked a huge fan reaction in the process.

The snapshot shows the three ladies beaming for the camera as they pose together in a backstage dressing room. "Lovely day working with the girls today," Ola wrote. "Like the old times [love heart]."

"Originals and the best!" one fan told the stars while a second echoed: "Miss you all on Strictly Come Dancing." "Best dancers ever," a third wrote, and a fourth stated: "Aw miss you all on strictly. Looking fabulous!"

Ola - married to fellow dancer James Jordan - appeared on Strictly from 2006 until 2015, dancing with the likes of Kenny Logan, Paul Daniels, Sid Owen, Steve Backshall and Iwan Thomas.

Flavia, meanwhile, joined the show for series four in 2006 and stayed until 2012, when she won the series with Louis Smith. Erin - whose regular dance partner is Strictly judge Anton du Beke - appeared from 2004 until 2012, dancing with stars including Julian Clary, Colin Jackson and Richard Arnold.

While they are not competing this year, Ola and James will be sharing their thoughts on Strictly in their exclusive column for HELLO!. Following the launch show last weekend, the couple revealed their favourite pairings with James tipping Katie McGlynn and Rose Ayling-Ellis as two contestants who "will go far".

"I'm looking forward to seeing Dan Walker," Ola confessed. "He's very tall and paired with Nadiya who's also tall. They'll look nice and smart in the ballroom dances.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing Tom Fletcher and seeing what he can do. AJ Odudu could be quite good as well. She's young and fit."

