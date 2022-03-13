James Jordan's fans rush to support him after heartbreaking post marks anniversary of dad's death The Strictly Come Dancing pro lost his father a year ago

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan marked the anniversary of his father's death on Sunday with the sweetest Instagram post - and fans rushed to support him.

SEE: James and Ola Jordan's exciting trip with daughter Ella following health scare – video

The 43-year-old star, who is married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan, 39, shared a heartwarming photo of his late father cradling his now two-year-daughter Ella. James' dad Allan passed away on 13 March 2021 after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan gives update on daughter Ella following hospital stay

"Today it’s been one year since we lost my hero and dad - Allan Jordan," James wrote on Instagram.

"The hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life so far and I still have bad days as many of you I’m sure can relate to. I think about him all the time and will miss him till the day I die.

"I love you dad," he continued.

James shared a heartwarming post to Instagram in memory of his late dad

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to support James during this difficult day, including Ruth Langsford who penned: "Hold your memories close….you’ll have those forever. Sending you love."

"He was obviously an incredible man. Much love to you xxx," wrote a fan, as another commented: "What a beautiful photo to cherish and show Ella, memories never leave."

READ: Exclusive: Strictly star Ola Jordan's fears for parents cast shadow over daughter Ella's birthday

MORE: James and Ola Jordan discuss: Ella sleeps with us... but should we let her?

"Anyone can be a father but it takes a very special person to be a dad. I lost my dear dad 16 years ago and it’s still hard but I have such wonderful memories. Thinking of you x," another fan sweetly shared.

James and Ola recently marked their daughter Ella's second birthday

In 2020, James spoke to HELLO! about his father's health after discovering he had just one year left to live after the discovery of an inoperable brain tumour.

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.