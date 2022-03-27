Alex Jones and Rylan Clark pole dance during epic night out The pair star in BBC The One Show

Alex Jones and Rylan Clark painted the town red on Friday evening as they headed on an epic night out together.

The One Show hosts had the time of their lives as they took to Instagram to showcase their pole dancing skills and it’s safe to say – they were naturals!

On Rylan's Instagram Stories, Alex was elegantly sliding down a pole, wearing a fabulous pink top and white jeans.

Rylan wrote, "She's a natural" with tons of laughing emojis – we couldn't agree more. Alex quickly set the record straight as she too took to her stories filming the ITV star also having a go at pole dancing.

Alex shared an adorable snap from the night out with followers

The 45-year-old wrote, "An actual natural" and also captured the former X-Factor contestant's "big finish" and it was pretty impressive.

On Saturday morning, Alex posted an adorable selfie of her and Rylan looking very happy against the backdrop of the London skyline.

Captioning the post, the mum-of-three wrote: "Only just starting to feel human again!! You nearly finished me with the tequila but it was all worth it. Love you @rylan x."

Rylan's 'big finish' whilst dancing on the pole

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the hilarious update, with celebrity bestie Alex Scott showing her support by liking the post.

In the comments, fans were also obsessed with the pair. One wrote: "Great photo, love you two presenting The One Show." Another penned: "We need more of the two of you together on the One Show please." A third wrote: "Love your friendship, you're two lovely people."

One helpful follower even posted their post night out top tip: "The secret drink a pint of water slowly before bed and original Lucozade the next day sipped slowly. The cure won’t be instant but you will live."

Whilst they made have had sore heads the next day, we were so pleased to see them let their hair down.

