Rylan Clark shares exciting news after 'upsetting' year

Rylan Clark has announced some exciting news with his fans! The 33-year-old is releasing a tell-all book about his incredible decade in the spotlight following what has been one of his toughest years.

The BBC Radio 2 host, who became a hit with fans after his appearance on the X Factor in 2012, shared a video of his career highlights. The book release comes months after he confirmed his split from husband Dan Neal.

WATCH: Rylan Clark shares montage of his decade in the spotlight

"TEN: The decade that changed my future. Wow. All the emotions," he wrote on Instagram. "This book celebrates ten years of me being in this crazy industry. We all know I should have lasted ten minutes, so how I’ve lasted ten years, I'll never know.

"Learned so many lessons, especially in the last year but it’s been a journey, and I can't wait to share it with you very soon.

"You can pre-order your copy from the link in my bio and if you’re quick, you can also get yourself a signed copy from @waterstones ya lucky animals. And if audiobooks are a bit of you, you can pre-order the audiobook which will be read by, yes - yours truly. Hitting the shelves on 29 September, can't wait for you all to read it xx."

After being flooded with messages, Rylan quickly thanked his followers. "Thank you so much for all your pre orders I’m so grateful. Sending love to you all," he said.

Rylan announced his split from Dan last year

In a clip, Rylan joked: "Well we all know I should have lasted ten minutes, so how I made ten years I will never know. But it's all going to be in that book, there have been so many lessons on the way - none more so than the past year. It's been a journey."

He added: "I can't wait for you all to read it. I'm so excited, nervous and upsetting and happy. It's got all of the hits. Can't wait for you all to read it."

Fans were quick to respond with one saying: "Look forward to reading it you lasted because you a talented lovely person and genuine. Well done loved you from day one xx." Another stated: "Well done Rylan you so deserve all the love in the world xx." A third post read: "Love you Rylan, your happy ever after is just around the corner you so deserve it."

