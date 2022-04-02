Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara enjoy reunion with Strictly friends after shock exit The former Strictly star is married to fellow professional dancer Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec shocked the nation on Thursday when he announced that he will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the new series and since the news, there have been negative rumours surrounding his departure.

However, celebrity friend and This Morning's resident doctor Dr. Ranj came out in support of the star as he attended touring production Remembering the Oscars on Friday, which starred Aljaz and fellow Strictly professional (and wife) Janette Manrara.

On her Instagram Stories, Janette filmed her former celebrity partner as he took a trip backstage. Talking to the camera she said: "Just finished our show here tonight and I had a special guest in the house, look who came to visit!" And panned the camera round to Dr. Ranj who was smiling from ear to ear.

"Did you enjoy the show?" Janette asked, of course, he replied, "I loved it!"

Aljaz welcomes close friend Dr. Ranj into his dressing room

Janette then posted a selfie with the ITV star alongside husband Aljaz, Strictly pro Ash-Leigh Hunter, and professional dancer Robbie Metonia, who also starred in the touring production.

Just before the show, Dr. Ranj couldn't wait to show his support for the husband-and-wife duo and took to his Instagram Stories with a pre-show snap.

On the photo of the stage he wrote, "Here we go! @jmanrara @aljazskorjanec," with two smiling love hearts between a dancing emoji.

Dr. Ranj was excited to support the dancing duo

It's fantastic to see Aljaz have the support of his friend as recent reports claimed crew members on Strictly Come Dancing were happy to see the star go amid rumours he was "arrogant" and had an "aggressive manner."

Fellow Strictly professionals couldn't agree less with the claims and poured in with replies to his post on Thursday, offering their well wishes, and expressed their sadness at his shock departure.

Karen Hauer wrote: "The one and only Aljaz. King of the ballroom. You will be missed, my friend." Amy Dowden replied: "Ali Ali Ali, you have no idea how much you are going to be missed by everyone! Your charm, energy, smile, and most of all kindness!! Lots of love Ali always! ( I’m still calling for you to carry me btw)."

Johannes Radebe commented: "Wishing you all the best boo, nothing will replace that smile," and former celebrity partner Gemma Atkinson said: "One of the best experiences I've ever had was Strictly, and one of the reasons is because I was able to dance with you. Thank you, partner! Wishing you lots of luck for the future."

