Carrie Underwood wows fans as she reveals surprise new project

Carrie Underwood fans have gone wild following the singer finally revealing what she has been working on.

The star previously teased that something exciting was coming fans' way, and they were ecstatic to find out just what it is. On Monday, Carrie shared a cryptic five second video revealing something was coming on Friday, 18 March.

Luckily fans didn't have to wait too long to find out what it was, as she took to Instagram on Tuesday to finally reveal the surprise.

Though the video shared was no less cryptic than the first, Carrie made it extra clear in the caption, finally proving her fans' suspicions.

The mother-of-two is releasing her latest single, Ghost Story, on Friday. Fans inundated her comment section expressing that the release date couldn't come soon enough.

One follower wrote: "I'm so ready for a new single, album & tour!" while another commented: "So excited, queen!" and another said: "Love the promo pic. So mysterious & beautiful. Can't wait to hear this new song…"

Carrie dazzles in her exciting announcement

The image features Carrie looking out in the distance wearing a high neck jeweled dress and a smokey eye shadow look with rhinestones adorning the inner corner of her eye as her long blonde hair is being blown away from her face.

The Before He Cheats singer has completely adopted the purple theme of her new project, and she promptly changed her Instagram profile picture to the single's promotional image.

The star had previously hinted she was back in the studio making new music

While fans are pleased to know that a new song is coming their way, they're still wondering what else the star might have in the works, as one of the teasers for the single included a mysterious depiction of a spiral staircase and lamp, which fans took as a hint that a music video might be released with the song on Friday as well.

