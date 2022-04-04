Tess Daly looks like a goddess in sun-kissed snap - and fans agree The blonde beauty is married to TV star Vernon Kay

Tess Daly wowed her fans once again when she shared a gorgeous sunkissed snap on Sunday and truly looked like a goddess.

Tess Daly announces very exciting news in sun-soaked selfie

The mother-of-two's beachwear brand Naia, took to Instagram with a snap of the star wearing a beautiful peach kaftan and Tess simply glowed as she posed by the sea.

Tess looks flawless in an intense workout video

The 53-year-old reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and had the words,"@tessdaly looking incredible in our new signature NAIA printed FREYA kaftan," written above it.

Strictly's Tess Daly looks like a goddess in swimsuit for exciting launch

Tess Daly stuns in glamorous look we can't take our eyes off of

The beachwear brand, of which Tess is the co-founder, also posted the stunning snap to their Instagram feed and fans were delighted to see the Strictly host strutting her stuff.

Tess was glowing in the beach-side snap

Tess herself replied to the snapshot writing, "One of my faves," with a heart-eyes emoji and a fan commented: "Love it."

Naia was founded by Tess with her best friend Gail Lawton during lockdown, and the business has been going from strength to strength.

However, Tess recently revealed that she is embarking on a new adventure as she announced on Thursday that she is writing a brand new book all about health and wellbeing.

Tess started the brand with best friend Gail in lockdown

Taking to her Instagram in a sun-soaked selfie, the star wrote: "Well this is an exciting day because I’m happy to announce I’m working on a book!

"Sometimes our lives can get so busy we forget to invest in ourselves and spend time focusing on our own health and well-being, so I wanted to channel that into my new book and share the simple steps I’ve learned throughout the years that can have such a positive effect on how we feel!"

She added: "Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Celeb bestie and Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman couldn't wait to congratulate Tess on her new venture and quickly weighed in on the post replying: "Brilliant girl" with a heart-eyes emoji and four red love hearts.

Loose Women star Katie Piper also replied to the exciting news and wrote: "Exciting" with some applauding hands. We can't wait for more book updates!

