Claudia Winkleman announces first tour – and Tess Daly has the best response The Strictly co-host had some incredible news for fans

Strictly Come Dancing might not currently be on our screens, but the stars are still making sure to keep busy and Claudia Winkleman has us very excited over her next endeavour.

INSIDE: Claudia Winkleman's stylish family home with husband Kris is worlds apart from Strictly – photos

The presenter revealed that she would be going on her first-ever tour, and in her typical fashion she announced it in a low-key fashion. Claudia shared the tour's poster and simply wrote: "So this is happening. It will be awful / fun. Tickets are on sale this Friday. X."

The tour, which is titled Behind the Fringe, will last for ten shows and run from 25 April up until 10 May.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman attempts to cut her iconic fringe

Along the way, Claudia will visit Guildford, Bradford, Brighton, Birmingham, Basingstoke, Folkestone, Leicester, Dorking, London and Buxton.

MORE: Tess Daly melts hearts with emotional tribute to Claudia Winkleman

WOW: Claudia Winkleman's dazzling Strictly outfit is the best thing you'll see

In a statement, the 50-year-old explained what fans can expect from the show, and it's made us so excited!

She said: "Right, what is Behind the Fringe? Well, it's more of an 'evening with' than anything else. Some chatter at the beginning – boots; eye-liner; the wonder of melted cheese; why holidays are awful; the importance of a man who doesn't believe in star signs, and why people who name their cars should be avoided.

The star revealed a ten-date tour

"I know. Sounds absolutely horrendous. On the upside there will be a mass live fringe trim on stage."

READ: Claudia Winkleman makes rare personal comment ahead of Strictly final

SEE: Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly look is certainly unexpected

She added: "Act two is all about you, the audience. Think large velvet chair (I cannot confirm it will be velvet) and me interviewing anyone who ticked a box on arrival. Potential for matchmaking, fact checking and soul searching before a big sing song (Frozen's Let It Go; probably) and then we head for home."

Claudia and Tess are very close friends

Her fans got very excited, including her Strictly co-host Tess Daly who wrote: "Brilliant!" alongside a clapping emoji and a string of heart-eyed face ones. Claudia then responded with a series of heart emojis.

WOW: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's sequin shirt is so popular it's sold out already

SEE: Claudia Winkleman wears red leather for Strictly live show – and woah

Other Strictly stars also showed their support with It Takes Two host Janette Manrara writing: "I'm coming!" and former champion Stacey Dooley adding: "Wheyyyy!"

One follower enthused: "Oooo this sounds like the perfect evening," and another commented: "Yaaaay!!! We are all coming!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.