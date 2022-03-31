Tess Daly announces very exciting news in sun-soaked selfie The Strictly Come Dancing host shows she's got beauty and brains

Tess Daley always looks incredible, and Thursday was no different when she took to her social media to announce an exciting new career move to her 802,000 followers on Instagram.

The Strictly host looked happier than ever as she posed outside for two sun-soaked selfies and told fans that she is writing a book all about health and well-being.

Captioning the stunning selfie, the mum-of-two said: "Well this is an exciting day because I’m happy to announce I’m working on a book!

"Sometimes our lives can get so busy we forget to invest in ourselves and spend time focusing on our own health and well-being, so I wanted to channel that in to my new book and share the simple steps I’ve learnt throughout the years that can have such a positive effect on how we feel!

Tess looks incredible as she shares the exciting announcment

"Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Tess looked incredible and wore a grey slogan T-shirt and jeans. In the first picture the star is photographed up close with her signature long blonde hair cascading down.

In the second photo she looked ultra-zen as she sat in a meditation pose with the spring sun shining down on her - looks like writing agrees with her!

Tess has had an exciting week as she also celebrated her birthday on Wednesday

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate Tess on the news and flooded the comments section of her post. Loose Women star Katie Piper replied, "Exciting" with applauding hands.

One fan said: "Amazing. I’ll look forward to it. Congratulations Tess." A second wrote: "Congratulations tess im sure it will be a good read."

A third enthused follower replied: "Beautiful lady and congratulations. When it comes out it will be straight in my basket." Another penned: "Amazing Tess. Congrats xxx."

More fans weighed in and showed their love for Tess, as another wrote: "Looking amazing Tess love you." Another added: "What a smile."

