Nicola Peltz shares emotional post ahead of wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz has shared an emotional post on Instagram ahead of her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, revealing that her husband-to-be has finally met one of her friends, Angela.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nicola posted a snap of Brooklyn smiling with his arm wrapped around her friend. She added the caption: "My angels have finally met," followed by four crying face emojis.

The couple are set to say "I do" in a matter of days at a ceremony that is believed to be taking place at the actress' billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate in Florida.

It has been recently reported that the pair have signed an epic pre-nup ahead of their wedding day to protect their respective riches. While the Beckham's are worth a staggering £380 million, the Peltz family have amassed a huge fortune of £1.2billion.

Among the special guests thought to be in attendance are fellow Spice Girl to Victoria, Scary Spice Mel B, Eva Longoria and Snoop Dog, who will be DJing the big day.

According to reports Snoop Dog, 50, said: "David has been my boy for over ten years now and I am tight with his family.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair, and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

While the happy couple may expect appearances from major guests such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one key person won't be able to make it for the wedding - Brooklyn's godfather, Elton John.

According to the Daily Mail, the pop legend will be unable to attend the celebrations due to the rescheduling of his Yellow Brick Road tour, but the groom's other godfather Dave Gardner will be on hand.

