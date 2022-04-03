Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup days before wedding to Nicola Peltz The pair are tying the knot on Saturday

Brooklyn Beckham's highly anticipated wedding to Nicola Peltz is just days away but it seems the happy couple have had to do one last-minute preparation, which is somewhat less romantic.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's A-list wedding at $103m family estate - all the details

According to the Daily Mail on Saturday, Brooklyn has had to sign an epic premarital agreement ahead of the big day, with mum and dad Victoria and David by his side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn announces his engagement to Nicola Peltz

Never did we think that the Beckhams' wealth would ever pale in comparison, but reports show that the A-list power couple's £38million wealth is substantially smaller than the £1.3billion fortune of Brooklyn's future in-laws Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals peek at fiancée Nicola Peltz's last-minute wedding prep

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stun in loved-up snap at intimate wedding

It is thought that the excited couple will tie the knot at one of the Peltz family beach homes – dad Nelson's £76million Palm Beach estate, to be exact.

The couple got engaged in 2020

The impressive property spans 44,000 square feet and looks out over Florida's stunning coastline. However, the impressive views will be no match for the beautiful wedding gown Nicola will be wearing, designed by none other than Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli.

As for special guests, reports said that family friend Snoop Dog will be DJing the big day, and it is also rumoured that he will be organising the stag party for 23-year-old Brooklyn.

According to reports Snoop Dog, 50, said: "David has been my boy for over ten years now and I am tight with his family.

Dad David suited and booted for the big day with his Dad Ted and father-in-law Anthony

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair, and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

Other special guests thought to be in attendance include fellow Spice Girl to Victoria, Scary Spice Mel B, Eva Longoria and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may even make an appearance.

The Daily Mail reported that godfather Sir Elton John will be unable to attend the celebrations due to the rescheduling of his Yellow Brick Road tour, but the groom's other godfather Dave Gardner will be on hand.

Nicola's recent birthday tribute to husband-to-be Brooklyn

The happy couple have never looked more in love and recently shared an adorable Instagram exchange on a photo the bride-to-be posted for Brooklyn's birthday.

She wrote: "Happy birthday baby. I’m so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more every day. I can't wait to marry you so soon!"

Brooklyn replied: "I fall more in love with you every single second x you are my person and we can get through anything together xx love you so much @nicolaannepeltz and thank you so much for making my birthday so special."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.