Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz react to David's wedding secret reveal

David Beckham is incredibly proud of his children and no doubt very excited about the upcoming wedding of his eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz. So he can be forgiven for recently revealing a little secret to his fans – his suit of choice for the big day.

Earlier this week, Victoria Beckham's husband proudly shared a picture to his 71 million fans on Instagram showing him, his father David and his father-in-law Anthony Adams looking dapper in their wedding attire.

Captioning the rare family photo, David wrote: "Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted."

Nicola was first to react, quickly liking the post, but Brooklyn took a few days to express his feelings – finally tapping the heart two days later.

Nicola and Brooklyn are getting married soon

Other family members that loved the photo include Brooklyn's siblings Romeo and Cruz, who will no doubt act as his best men on his big day.

It's not known what roles the Beckham family will have at the wedding but one thing is official – the maid of honour will be Nicola's grandmother.

Over the weekend, Nicola confirmed the news by sharing a text message that her brother had sent her, reading: "Was with Bunny today and she kept saying how happy and honored she is to be moh [red heart emoji]."

Nicola added her own text to the screengrab, and wrote: "My Naunni is my maid of honor."

David Beckham showed off his wedding suit earlier this week

The exact date for Brooklyn's wedding has not been released, but many reports have indicated that it will take place in April at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple have opened up about the big day in the past few months, with them recently revealing to Vogue that it will be Jewish wedding and Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," Brooklyn said.

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.