New details about David Beckham's role at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are no doubt making the final arrangements to their upcoming wedding, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on 9 April.

And while the world waits to see the first pictures of the new bride and groom, it has emerged that Brooklyn has enlisted his father David Beckham to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his "younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men," reports The Times.

The star-studded nuptials will certainly be a family affair as the rest of the family has been keen to help with the planning too and will be heavily involved on the day.

Earlier this month, Nicola revealed that her own grandmother will be her maid of honour. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she confirmed with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose gifted by Nicola.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, David took to Instagram to share his own preparations for the day, as he went suit shopping with Brooklyn's two grandfathers in Miami.

David alongside his father David and father-in-law Anthony when they tried on wedding suits

Alongside a handsome photo of the three men looking dapper, David remarked: "Creating special memories, wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted."

It's a clearly exciting time for the two families, and while Brooklyn and Nicola haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen next month at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple are tying the knot soon

Eva Longoria and Mel B recently confirmed they are among the A-list guest list who have bagged invites to the exclusive event.

"This is the Hollywood version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," New York publicist R Couri Hay told The Times. "You've got the son of sports and fashion royalty marrying an American billionaire's daughter, who also happens to be a beautiful actress."

