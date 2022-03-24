David Beckham shares gorgeous new 'family' photo ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding The footballer shares four kids with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham sparked a huge fan response after sharing a gorgeous new family photo with his three dogs, spaniels Olive, Sage and Fig, on Wednesday.

What appeared to be taken in the countryside, the 46-year-old was seen posing with his pet dogs for the candid snapshot. "Special moments [heart emoji]," he simply remarked.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "This is phenomenal [heart emoji]." Another stated: "They are all adorable." A third post read: "Three dogs and one lovely man [heart emoji]."

It's a busy period for the Beckham family as both David and his wife Victoria Beckham will see their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, marry the love of his life, Nicola Peltz.

Last week, the former footballer proudly shared a picture to his 71 million fans on Instagram showing him, his father David and his father-in-law Anthony Adams looking dapper in their wedding attire. Captioning the rare family photo, David wrote: "Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted."

Nicola was first to react, quickly liking the post, but Brooklyn took a few days to express his feelings - finally tapping the heart two days later.

David shared this sweet snapshot with his dogs

The exact date for Brooklyn's wedding has not been released, but many reports have indicated that it will take place in April at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

