Christine Lampard shares very rare photo of lookalike younger sister The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a series of images

Christine Lampard made the rare move of sharing a series of images of her younger sister Nicola on Thursday.

The Loose Women panellist uploaded the snapshots showing the two siblings together in honour of Nicola's birthday.

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals parenting struggle with daughter during lockdown

Due to COVID-19 and a second lockdown, Christine has been forced to miss her sister's birthday celebrations. Nicola lives in Northern Ireland.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard reveals who her daughter Patricia looks like

Posting a sweet tribute to her sibling on Instagram, Christine wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best sister in the world! @nikjayne81 We miss you so much but we’ll make up for lost time soon enough!!"

Fans were quick to remark on the striking similarities between Christine and Nicola; while Nicola has blonde hair, the sisters share the same smile and eyes. "So alike. Lovely pic!" one follower wrote, while another added: "Two beautiful girls."

READ: Frank Lampard reveals how wife Christine supports him through work pressures

Christine and her sister Nicola look so alike

In recent months, Christine - who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard - has been sharing more and more of her family life with fans.

The 41-year-old has posted a number of photos of her two-year-old child Patricia on Instagram – although she takes care to keep the little girl's face hidden from the camera.

Christine wished her sister 'happy birthday' on Instagram

In September, Christine gave fans a glimpse at Patricia's second birthday celebrations, complete with an incredible-looking Peppa Pig cake.

In a series of photos, the magnificent cake was covered with soft pink icing and edible decorations of swirls, roses and butterflies. The delicious-looking masterpiece was made by the family's go-to bakery Fondant Fleur Cakes - the same company which was used for Christine's stepdaughter Isla's pick and mix birthday cake back in May.

Christine's sister lives in Northern Ireland

"Our little girl is the big two already! We mightn't have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons @balloonguyscompany @partiesandsigns @jadesbakes2020 @fondant_fleur_cakes_," the doting mum gushed in the caption.

The small celebration certainly looked like one to remember with all the pastel coloured balloons and birthday presents dotted around their stunning home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.