Goldie Hawn shares adorable photo of lookalike granddaughter inside family home The Overboard actress has six grandchildren from children Oliver and Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn is such a proud grandmother, and the Overboard actress couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo of her mini-me granddaughter Rio, six, on Instagram recently.

The Snatched actress posted a cute snapshot of Rio with her dad Oliver Hudson, getting busy in the kitchen making pizza dough. The pair were all smiles as they posed for the photo, showing a glimpse inside their cosy home in the process.

In the caption, Goldie wrote: "Sometimes one picture says everything!! LOVE." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, although they were divided about who Rio looked most like.

Many could see a strong resemblance between Rio and her grandmother, with one writing: "Another mini you on the rise," while another wrote: "Mini Goldie!"

However, others thought Rio looked more like her aunt, Kate Hudson. "Wow your granddaughter looks like Kate Hudson," one wrote, while another commented: "She looks like a mini auntie Kate!"

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson and his daughter Rio

Oliver shares Rio, and older children Wilder, 13, and Bodhi, ten, with wife Erinn Bartlett. Goldie is also grandmother to Kate's three children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and one-year-old Rani.

The star shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell. The actor is also dad to Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

Goldie Hawn is a proud grandmother to six grandchildren

The Hollywood actress adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie with oldest grandchild Ryder

Over the past few months, Goldie and Kurt have been making the most of their downtime together during the coronavirus pandemic, but have been enjoying being able to reunite with their family now that the lockdown restrictions have been eased.

Recently, Goldie was pictured with her oldest grandson, Ryder, in a candid photo posted by Kate. "The one that made Mama a Gogo," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress captioned the image.

