Kaley Cuoco calls wellness ritual 'torture' in shocking new photo

Actress Kaley Cuoco regularly gives fans a glimpse into her intense workout routines, and on Monday the star shared that it's not just exercise that keeps her on top form.

The Flight Attendant star revealed the lengths she goes to in order to keep her body in peak condition – and it's not for the faint-hearted. Kaley shared a snap of herself undergoing cupping therapy, an ancient form of alternative medicine in which heated cups are put on the skin to create suction.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco blazes through her intense workout

In the photo the former Big Bang Theory actress sat topless on a bed with her back to the camera, showcasing 14 round bruises from her procedure across her back and shoulders. She captioned it: "Thank you @eleanorvontrapp for the wonderful torture today," shouting out her therapist.

Cupping is believed to stimulate blood flow, reduce cellulite, and relieve pain. However, one major drawback is that it can leave behind large, circular bruises – as seen on Kaley's back in her snap.

Kaley is a huge advocate for cupping and has revealed her bruised skin following the procedure on several occasions.

Kaley thanked her therapist for 'wonderful torture'

Back in April 2021, Kaley revealed that her makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, had been forced to use foundation to disguise her cupping marks in her strapless pink Prabal Gurung gown ahead of the SAG Awards following an appointment earlier that day.

Kaley isn't the only A-lister who loves cupping therapy. Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston all reportedly love the treatment too.

Kaley likes to have cupping therapy after her workouts

Cupping is said to shorten recovery time after exercise, and with her intense workout schedule, it's no surprise Kaley is a fan. She's renowned for sharing every step of her exercise regime with fans, which includes stationary climbing machine the VersaClimber, along with weight squats, lunges and crunches.

